Penco Restoration Acquires Rapid Restoration

Penco Restoration LLC has purchased Rapid Restoration Group LLC this July for an undisclosed price. With this acquisition, Penco Restoration aims to expand its service offerings and geographic reach. The organization will now encompass a total of three branches across Atlanta and will continue to provide nationwide disaster response.

“The Rapid Restoration team shares Penco Restoration’s commitment to providing the best experience in the industry,” said Joey Pendley, Penco Restoration CEO. “This acquisition not only broadens our service area, but also brings together a wealth of expertise and resources, ensuring that we continue to deliver top-notch restoration services to our clients.”

As part of the acquisition, Penco will also be retaining Rapid’s personnel. Drew Blackwell will become Penco Holdings LLC vice president of strategic growth. Both Matt Callahan and Aaron White will be the general manager and the operations manager, respectively, for the Penco Northwest Georgia Division in Cartersville, Georgia.

“At Rapid Restoration, we have always admired Penco for their exceptional team, strong culture, and unwavering commitment to client satisfaction,” Blackwell said. “Joining Penco allows us to integrate our strengths and expand our capabilities, ultimately providing even better service to our valued clients across Metro Atlanta and across the Southeast. When considering potential partners, it was paramount to us that our team would be welcomed into a company that shares our values of excellence and a people-first approach.”