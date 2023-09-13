Online Poll: Winter’s Coming!

September 13, 2023Cleanfax Staff
Winter

For cleaning and restoration businesses, winter traditionally marks a season of slowdown.

How do you prepare for what many companies experience as an inevitable drop in projects and revenue? Let us know by taking our latest poll below!

Take part in the latest poll here:

Is your cleaning company prepared for the potential winter slowdown?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Participation takes only a moment of your valuable time. While your response is confidential, your answer just might help another person in our industry make a business decision or find solace in shared misery. Take a moment to share your thoughts with the latest  Cleanfax Online Poll regarding post-pandemic attitudes about cleaning.

Looking for the results of a previous poll?

Visit our poll archive. There you can see the results of polls on a wide range of topics, such as how you pay your techs, what’s most important when buying a new truckmount, whether auto dialers work when fishing for new business, and many more.

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

IT integration abstract

Encircle and Verisk Announce Strategic Integration

Growth & Acquisitions / News
Jorge Villalobos

Jorge Villalobos Receives the 2023 Ralph Bloss Humanitarian Award

Awards / News / Video
ISSA Logo

ISSA Launches Cybersecurity Program for Members

Business Management & Operations / ISSA / News
Steve White

PuroClean President/COO Celebrates Tenth Anniversary

News
Office worker coughing

Survey Finds Only 29% of Workers Describe Their Workplace Air As ‘Very Clean’

Business Management & Operations / Health & Safety / Labor
diversity

Diversity of Thought, Personality, and Energy

Business Management & Operations

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

AI sales

Is AI Going to Be the Death of the Salesperson?

Grow your social media

The Digital Marketing Demystified Series—Part 2: Grow Your Business with Social Media

Digital Marketing - Part 1

The Digital Marketing Demystified Series—Part 1: World Class Email Marketing

slow economy

5 Marketing Strategies for Carpet Cleaning Businesses in a Potential ‘Slow Economy (the “R” word)’

link building

The Power of Link Building for Your Cleaning Company’s Success

Polls

Is your cleaning company prepared for the potential winter slowdown?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...