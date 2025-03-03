Online Poll: What’s Your Top Reason For Taking a New Job?

March 3, 2025Cleanfax Staff
job search

A recent Gallup poll of U.S. employees found the four most important reasons for taking a new job are to:

  1. Improve work-life balance and personal wellbeing
  2. Gain better pay or benefits
  3. Achieve stability and job security
  4. Work in a role that allows you to do what you do best

Employees are watching for or actively seeking new job opportunities at the highest rate since 2015, with more than half (51%) exploring new options. Organizations that align with these expectations have a strong foundation for selling or reselling talented individuals on their workplace.

With so many people actively searching for a new job, we are asking you to provide feedback on your reasons for changing jobs.

Take part in Cleanfax’s latest poll here:

 

When you take a new job, what is your top reason?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Visit our poll archive. There, you can see the results of polls on a wide range of topics, such as how you pay your techs, what’s most important when buying a new truck mount, whether auto dialers work when fishing for new business, and more.

