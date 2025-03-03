Online Poll: What’s Your Top Reason For Taking a New Job?

A recent Gallup poll of U.S. employees found the four most important reasons for taking a new job are to:

Improve work-life balance and personal wellbeing Gain better pay or benefits Achieve stability and job security Work in a role that allows you to do what you do best

Employees are watching for or actively seeking new job opportunities at the highest rate since 2015, with more than half (51%) exploring new options. Organizations that align with these expectations have a strong foundation for selling or reselling talented individuals on their workplace.

