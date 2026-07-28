ATI Restoration Named to U.S. News & World Report’s 2026-2027 Best Companies to Work For List

July 28, 2026Cleanfax Staff
ATI Restoration

ATI Restoration has been named one of the 2026-2027 U.S. News & World Report’s Best Companies to Work For, earning recognition both overall and within the Real Estate & Facilities Management industry.

The annual rankings recognize leading public and private companies that demonstrate a strong commitment to creating positive workplace experiences and supporting employee success. Companies are evaluated across six key factors that shape the employee experience: quality of pay and benefits; work-life balance and flexibility; job and company stability; physical and psychological comfort; belongingness and esteem; and career opportunities and professional development.

“Earning a spot on the U.S. News Best Companies to Work For list reinforces our deep commitment to the people who make ATI great—our team members,” said Brant Wilson, ATI Restoration CEO. “Every day, our team brings compassion, expertise and an unwavering commitment to helping customers recover during some of life’s most challenging moments. We’re focused on supporting our employees, removing barriers in their way, and giving our local teams the tools and trust they need to thrive. When our people succeed, our customers benefit too.”

The recognition aligns with ATI’s continued investment in its people. Recently, the company renamed its headquarters the Field Support Office (FSO) to reinforce that every corporate function exists to support employees serving customers in the field. ATI has also launched an enterprise-wide initiative focused on streamlining processes, reducing administrative complexity and empowering local leaders to operate more efficiently—helping create an even better experience for both employees and customers.

According to U.S. News, the rankings are based on an editorially curated analysis of publicly available employee sentiment, workplace data and company disclosures, evaluating organizations against a comprehensive set of workplace experience measures. For more information on how the list was determined, read the Best Companies to Work For methodology.

The complete 2026-2027 U.S. News Best Companies to Work For rankings are available here.

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