ISSA Scholars Invests in Next Generation with $182,500 in Scholarship Awards

July 27, 2026Cleanfax Staff
ISSA Scholars

ISSA Scholars, a signature ISSA Charities program, the charitable arm of ISSA, The Association for Cleaning and Facility Solutions, named the recipients of the ISSA Scholars 2026-2027 Scholarship Awards. The generous contributions of ISSA-member companies and individuals provided 64 scholarships to new and continuing college students totaling US$182,500 in financial aid.

“Every scholarship we award represents more than financial support. It represents opportunity, encouragement, and the belief that every student deserves the chance to pursue their dreams,” said ISSA Executive Director Kim Althoff. “Thanks to the incredible generosity of our donors and member companies, we’re helping students build brighter futures while investing in the next generation of leaders who will make a lasting impact in their communities and beyond.”

ISSA Scholars provides financial aid to help students achieve their dreams of higher education. Since 1988, the organization has awarded nearly $4 million in financial aid to more than 1,000 ISSA-member-company employees and their immediate family members. Scholarships relieve the burden of tuition for college and university students and introduce new professionals to career opportunities in the cleaning and facility solutions industries.

Students entering or continuing studies at fully accredited colleges and universities are eligible to apply for annual scholarships. An independent committee selects scholarship winners based on merit, individual accomplishments, and evidence of leadership. The full list of 2026-2027 Scholarships and recipients is available at www.issacharities.org/scholarship-recipients.

Learn more about ISSA Scholars at www.issacharities.org/issa-scholars.

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