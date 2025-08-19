Online Poll: What’s Your Go-to Strategy for Surviving a Winter Slowdown?

The end of summer is no hotter time to start thinking about how you’re going to maintain business in the winter—literally. The U.S. Farmer’s Almanac 2025-26 Winter Weather Forecast predicts cold and snow as early as September.

As record-high temperatures subside this August, Cleanfax wants to know how you prepare for lulls in business during the winter months.

Whether it be increasing your number of discounts and promotions, putting more resources into marketing, or just waiting out the cold season, we are asking for your thoughts and strategies for tackling winter slowdowns.

What’s your go-to strategy for surviving a winter slowdown? Offer winter promotions and discounts

Add diversified services to fill the schedule

Engage in additional marketing to stay top-of-mind

Take a break and recharge for spring

We don’t have a winter slowdown at all

