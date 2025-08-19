Online Poll: What’s Your Go-to Strategy for Surviving a Winter Slowdown?

Winter

The end of summer is no hotter time to start thinking about how you’re going to maintain business in the winter—literally. The U.S. Farmer’s Almanac 2025-26 Winter Weather Forecast predicts cold and snow as early as September.

As record-high temperatures subside this August, Cleanfax wants to know how you prepare for lulls in business during the winter months.

Whether it be increasing your number of discounts and promotions, putting more resources into marketing, or just waiting out the cold season, we are asking for your thoughts and strategies for tackling winter slowdowns.

What’s your go-to strategy for surviving a winter slowdown?

Visit our poll archive. There, you can see the results of polls on a wide range of topics, such as how you pay your techs, what’s most important when buying a new truck mount, whether auto dialers work when fishing for new business, and more.

