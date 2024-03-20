Online Poll: How Would You Describe Your Marketing Efforts?

March 20, 2024Cleanfax Staff
Marketing concept

There’s an old joke about a business owner that uses lots of products throughout the day that are advertised and then, upon getting to work, says to a colleague, “Advertise? Why should I bother to advertise?”

The same ironic premise could be applied more generally to marketing within the cleaning and restoration industry. Assuming you’ve already asked yourself “Why should I bother to market?” and have come to realize the many reasons for doing so, we’re further wondering how are you going about it.

So, how would you describe your marketing efforts? Do you have a large portion of your time, energy, and finances devoted toward marketing? Are you relying on word of mouth and good reviews? Or, are you, like the business owner in the old joke, still struggling to find a reason to spend your resources on marketing?

Take part in our latest online poll, so we can find out what your marketing efforts look like!

Take part in the latest poll here:

As a floor cleaning contractor, which of the following best describes your approach to marketing:

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Participation takes only a moment of your valuable time. While your response is confidential, your answer just might help another person in our industry make a business decision or find solace in shared misery. Take a moment to share your thoughts with the latest Cleanfax Online Poll regarding post-pandemic attitudes about cleaning.

Looking for the results of a previous poll?

Visit our poll archive. There you can see the results of polls on a wide range of topics, such as how you pay your techs, what’s most important when buying a new truckmount, whether auto dialers work when fishing for new business, and many more.

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

Golden trophy awards

ABC Announces Award Winners

Awards / News
2023 Carpet and Floor Cleaning Benchmarking Survey

Participate in the 2024 Restoration Benchmarking Survey [Special Prize Opportunity!]

Industry Research / News
AdvantaClean crew

Restoring Homes, Empowering Women: My Journey in the Restoration Industry

Business Management & Operations / Disasters
Coaching Questions

7 Coaching Questions

Business Management & Operations
Credit card purchase

2024 Consumer Debt Off to a Bad Start

News
International Cleaning Week 2024

Using International Cleaning Week to Your Own Advantage

Cleaning / ISSA / Marketing & Sales / News

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

CoreLogic

CoreLogic: Spearheading Innovation and Technology in the Restoration Industry

Insurance_Webinar_600x300_CF

Insurance Restoration Strategies Unlocked: How to Identify & Conquer Top Challenges in the Industry

AI sales

Is AI Going to Be the Death of the Salesperson?

Grow your social media

The Digital Marketing Demystified Series—Part 2: Grow Your Business with Social Media

Digital Marketing - Part 1

The Digital Marketing Demystified Series—Part 1: World Class Email Marketing

Polls

As a floor cleaning contractor, which of the following best describes your approach to marketing:

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...