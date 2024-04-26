The Strategic Role of Compensation in Today’s Workforce

In today’s workplace, compensation is emerging as one of the strategic tools that calibrates financial rewards with the organization’s vision to help develop a thriving ecosystem of talent and innovation.

In this episode of Straight Talk!, Chuck Violand, Violand Management Associates founder and author of Forging Dynasty Businesses, outlines strategies all business owners must consider when developing a compensation strategy.

Learn how compensation is more than just a paycheck to employees, but an integral part of your business strategy by watching the video or listening to the podcast below!

You can also listen to the full conversation via our Cleanfax Podcast here:



For more video content by Cleanfax, check out the Cleanfax Video page and start learning invaluable cleaning and restoration tips today.

Subscribe or update your subscription to Cleanfax.

Become an ISSA member to manage and grow your restoration company

ISSA membership provides unparalleled opportunities to improve your operations, boost your profits, and make valuable connections. Learn more about the benefits that are in store for you as an ISSA member by viewing the ISSA membership form page today!