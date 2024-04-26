The Strategic Role of Compensation in Today’s Workforce

April 26, 2024Cleanfax Staff
Chuck Violand

In today’s workplace, compensation is emerging as one of the strategic tools that calibrates financial rewards with the organization’s vision to help develop a thriving ecosystem of talent and innovation.

In this episode of Straight Talk!, Chuck Violand, Violand Management Associates founder and author of Forging Dynasty Businesses, outlines strategies all business owners must consider when developing a compensation strategy.

Learn how compensation is more than just a paycheck to employees, but an integral part of your business strategy by watching the video or listening to the podcast below!

