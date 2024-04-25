Avoid This One Big Mistake and Unlock Sales Success

If you are involved in sales, you have probably attended countless training sessions. You may have a college degree to help you achieve your goals. You may have attended industry events and workshops to become a more effective salesperson. But that doesn’t mean you won’t make a mistake that can kill a sale. Most people make one big mistake: Not asking the right question.

In this episode of Straight Talk!, sales expert Dave Kahle discusses how you can easily change a closed-ended question into an open-ended one to help showcase the value of your offer.

Learn how to be prepared with the best questions to engage a potential client by watching the video or listening to the podcast below!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

You can also listen to the full conversation via our Cleanfax Podcast here:



