Avoid This One Big Mistake and Unlock Sales Success

April 25, 2024Cleanfax Staff
Dave Kahle

If you are involved in sales, you have probably attended countless training sessions. You may have a college degree to help you achieve your goals. You may have attended industry events and workshops to become a more effective salesperson. But that doesn’t mean you won’t make a mistake that can kill a sale. Most people make one big mistake: Not asking the right question.

In this episode of Straight Talk!, sales expert Dave Kahle discusses how you can easily change a closed-ended question into an open-ended one to help showcase the value of your offer.

Learn how to be prepared with the best questions to engage a potential client by watching the video or listening to the podcast below!

You can also listen to the full conversation via our Cleanfax Podcast here:


For more video content by Cleanfax, check out the  Cleanfax Video page and start learning invaluable cleaning and restoration tips today.

