Online Poll: How Much Does Your Company Invest Annually in Training and Education?

February 7, 2025Cleanfax Staff
training

Many businesses turn to training and education for their teams to stay competitive in the workforce and in business. In 2023, U.S. companies spent about US$1,207 per employee on training, an increase from $1,071 in 2021, HR Daily Advisor reported. Large companies typically distributed more funds, with an average expenditure of $1,689 per employee, compared to $826 and $1,396 for midsize and small businesses, respectively.

With businesses increasingly recognizing the value of investing in staff, we are asking you to provide feedback on your business’s training and education spending.

Take part in Cleanfax’s latest poll here:

 

How much does your company invest annually in training and education?

Visit our poll archive. There, you can see the results of polls on a wide range of topics, such as how you pay your techs, what’s most important when buying a new truck mount, whether auto dialers work when fishing for new business, and more.

