Online Poll: How Much Does Your Company Invest Annually in Training and Education?

Many businesses turn to training and education for their teams to stay competitive in the workforce and in business. In 2023, U.S. companies spent about US$1,207 per employee on training, an increase from $1,071 in 2021, HR Daily Advisor reported. Large companies typically distributed more funds, with an average expenditure of $1,689 per employee, compared to $826 and $1,396 for midsize and small businesses, respectively.

With businesses increasingly recognizing the value of investing in staff



How much does your company invest annually in training and education?

$1,000–$5,000

$5,000–$10,000

$10,000–$25,000

More than $25,000 View Results Loading ... Loading ...

