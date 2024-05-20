ISSA Debuts Emerging Leaders Awards

May 20, 2024Cleanfax Staff
ISSA Emerging Leaders

ISSA has launched the 2024 ISSA Emerging Leaders Awards designed to recognize the brightest young talents in cleaning.

The inaugural awards program is a complimentary benefit for all current ISSA members across the cleaning industry supply chain including manufacturers, manufacturer representatives, wholesalers, distributors, building service contractors, in-house service providers, residential cleaners, and associated service members—who are proven leaders in their field. Nominations are open to anyone employed by an ISSA member company who will be younger than 40 years old as of November 30.

“In recent years, we have witnessed an influx of fresh new talent in the cleaning industry,” said ISSA Executive Director John Barrett. “There’s no better time than right now to cast a spotlight on these rising stars. As an association, we have an obligation to acknowledge the amazing achievements of these Emerging Leaders as we encourage them to continue to shine brightly and elevate our entire industry to new heights.”

Now through July 31, ISSA members are invited to nominate individuals and complete a short questionnaire at issa.com/EmergingLeaders. Self-nominations are also accepted. The winning submissions will be selected by the ISSA Emerging Leaders Committee and notified in early October.

The 2024 ISSA Emerging Leaders will be recognized in Las Vegas this November as part of ISSA Show North America 2024. This year’s winners also will be featured in an article in the November/December edition of the association’s member magazine, ISSA Today, and across ISSA’s social media channels.

For more information on the ISSA Emerging Leaders Awards and to submit a nomination, visit issa.com/EmergingLeaders.

Cleanfax Staff

