RIA Partners With LearntoRestore.com, Answering Service Care

The Restoration Industry Association (RIA) will provide access to LearntoRestore.com and Answering Service Care (ASC) through new Affinity Partnerships.

RIA members of all levels may now receive exclusive discounts on LearntoRestore.com services. LearntoRestore.com is an Institute of Inspection, Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC)-approved school and RIA members can take classes in water damage restoration, fire and smoke restoration, odor control, and many more. LearntoRestore.com also offers many IICRC pre-requisite classes for the RIA Designations, centralizing materials to become a Certified Restorer. Classes are offered both online and in person.

RIA members may now also receive exclusive discounts on Answering Service Care (ASC)services. ASC will help RIA members with their customer service approach and has been serving organizations in every industry since 1974. They are a three-generation family-owned business that provides answering services of all kinds and for all budgets, as well as more customized options for specialized options such as those required in the restoration industry. ASC is so much more than just answering phones with more than 6,000 integrations, such as ServiceTitan, Housecall Pro, Jobber, HubSpot, Salesforce, etc, appointment scheduling, website live chats 24/7, live SMS answering, email monitoring, lead intake, call transfers, and bilingual agents.

The RIA is consistently looking for ways to bring added value to its membership and believes this partnership will provide services that will help member companies and restorers reach their educational goals on their own time.