RIA Partners With LearntoRestore.com, Answering Service Care

May 15, 2024Cleanfax Staff
Learn to Restore

The Restoration Industry Association (RIA) will provide access to LearntoRestore.com  and Answering Service Care (ASC) through new Affinity Partnerships.

RIA members of all levels may now receive exclusive discounts on LearntoRestore.com services. LearntoRestore.com is an Institute of Inspection, Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC)-approved school and RIA members can take classes in water damage restoration, fire and smoke restoration, odor control, and many more. LearntoRestore.com also offers many IICRC pre-requisite classes for the RIA Designations, centralizing materials to become a Certified Restorer. Classes are offered both online and in person.

RIA members may now also receive exclusive discounts on Answering Service Care (ASC)services. ASC will help RIA members with their customer service approach and has been serving organizations in every industry since 1974. They are a three-generation family-owned business that provides answering services of all kinds and for all budgets, as well as more customized options for specialized options such as those required in the restoration industry. ASC is so much more than just answering phones with more than 6,000 integrations, such as ServiceTitan, Housecall Pro, Jobber, HubSpot, Salesforce, etc, appointment scheduling, website live chats 24/7, live SMS answering, email monitoring, lead intake, call transfers, and bilingual agents.

The RIA is consistently looking for ways to bring added value to its membership and believes this partnership will provide services that will help member companies and restorers reach their educational goals on their own time.

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

Signing a paper

Online Poll: Do You See the FTC Ban on Noncompete Clauses Affecting Your Company?

Business Management & Operations / Industry Research / News
AI

Do You Know How Your Team Uses AI?

Business Management & Operations / Labor / News
support group for youth

Labor Department Support Youth Mental Health, Out-of-School Learning

Labor / News / Training
Canadian Wildfires

Canadian Wildfire Smoke Impacts U.S. for Second Consecutive Year

Disasters / Fire, Smoke & Contents Restoration / News
Restoration 911 logo

911 Restoration to Open in 10 New Territories in Q2

Growth & Acquisitions / News
CMM Digital Issue

Read the May/June Issue of CMM Online

ISSA / News

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

CoreLogic

CoreLogic: Spearheading Innovation and Technology in the Restoration Industry

Insurance_Webinar_600x300_CF

Insurance Restoration Strategies Unlocked: How to Identify & Conquer Top Challenges in the Industry

AI sales

Is AI Going to Be the Death of the Salesperson?

Grow your social media

The Digital Marketing Demystified Series—Part 2: Grow Your Business with Social Media

Polls

Do you see the FTC ban on noncompete clauses affecting your company?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...