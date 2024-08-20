On-Site Specialty Cleaning + Restoration Appoints Don Bluhm President

On-Site Specialty Cleaning + Restoration appointed Don Bluhm president, effective July 2024. This promotion follows his tenure as director of operations, a role he assumed in fall 2023.

Bluhm’s transition to the role of president marks a pivotal moment for On-Site Specialty Cleaning + Restoration as the company aims to streamline operations, expand its client base, and enhance profitability. Under Bluhm’s leadership, the company is set to pursue an ambitious growth strategy, including the acquisition of additional contents insurance restoration companies across the country.

“Don’s exceptional track record and deep understanding of our industry make him the ideal leader for this new chapter in our company’s journey,” said Vince Mastronardi, On-Site Specialty Cleaning + Restoration owner and CEO. “His promotion reflects our confidence in his ability to lead us through an exciting period of growth, enhancing our services, and expanding our reach.”

In addition to this leadership change, On-Site Specialty Cleaning + Restoration has been recognized as one of the Top Workplaces by the Detroit Free Press for two consecutive years. This accolade underscores the company’s commitment to fostering a positive and supportive work environment, which has been a cornerstone of its success.