What You Might Have Missed in Our November/December 2024 Issue

December 16, 2024Cleanfax Staff
November/December 2024 Cleanfax

Holiday spirit is in the air as the year comes to its close, but the November/December 2024 Cleanfax issue still awaits you—full of industry insight and management tips to help you reflect on this year and prepare to optimize your business even further in 2025.

This issue features the results of our annual Carpet and Floor Cleaning Benchmarking Survey. Sponsored by Legend Brands, this survey provides a comprehensive overview of the cleaning industry so you can see how your business compares to the field.

Read on to find out how mold impacted one Florida family and learn more about how you can educate your customers on the seriousness of mold contamination. The issue also covers an innovative internship program in biohazard remediation, tips for dealing with AWOL clients, and articles on hiring, training, complacency, and more!

The November/December 2024 Cleanfax issue includes:

The AWOL Client: How to navigate a pesky customer challenge.

The Chilling Reality of Mold: One Florida family’s nightmare should warn everyone.

The 2024 Carpet and Floor Cleaning Benchmarking Survey Report: A complete overview of the cleaning industry, sponsored by Legend Brands.

Hands-On Experience and Education Empowers Aspiring Professionals: Emergi-Clean’s internship program builds careers in biohazard remediation.

Collaborations, Consolidations, and Closures: Rapid growth in restoration is changing the nature of the business.

Complacency: This can quickly kill your cleaning or restoration company.

Falling In Love: Don’t let it be your reason for hiring.

The Curriculum Question: What do you need to know?

The Last Word: Six Questions for Rob Allen.

 

Be sure to check out this month’s sponsored look at the products and services you need in 2025.

You can also read the November/December 2024 digital magazine in full.

