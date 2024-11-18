Hands-On Experience and Education Empowers Aspiring Professionals

Emergi-Clean, a New Jersey-based biohazard and infectious disease mitigation company, offers an innovative internship program designed to cultivate the next generation of bioremediation professionals. Scott Vogel, Emergi-Clean’s chief operating officer with more than 20 years of experience in the field, shed light on the program’s structure, goals, and impact.

“The program creates a stepladder,” he explained, “so when somebody starts with us, they’re not wondering, ‘Oh, where am I gonna go?’”

This structured approach ensures that interns have a clear path to follow as they advance in their careers.

A dual-path program

Emergi-Clean’s internship program is comprised of two primary pathways. The first is a summer internship targeted at high school juniors and seniors. This initial exposure provides students with a foundational understanding of the industry, laying the groundwork for future specialization.

“We get them a little bit of training regarding hazmat, certain things like that, just to get them a little bit more of the educational background before they can get into the field,” Vogel said.

The second pathway is a more intensive apprenticeship program recognized by the U.S. Department of Labor. This program includes 295 hours of classroom instruction and approximately 4,000 to 6,000 hours of supervised fieldwork.

“What this does is create a stepladder,” Vogel noted, emphasizing the program’s role in guiding interns through a comprehensive learning journey.

Hands-on training

The program immerses interns in a variety of tasks and responsibilities tailored to their interests and skills. This personalized approach not only enhances the interns’ skills but also ensures they find a fulfilling role.

For example, one intern with a passion for automotive repair has been involved in vehicle maintenance. “He loves to build cars; that’s what he does on the side,” Vogel shared.

Employee training at Emergi-Clean is diverse and comprehensive. “We train them on a 40-hour HAZWOPER right away,” Vogel explained, referring to the Hazardous Waste Operations and Emergency Response Standard.

This foundational training is supplemented by courses in water, fire, mold remediation, and more.

“We try to explore their training from other viewpoints and bring in different perspectives [from] all over the industry, not just one,” Vogel added, highlighting the program’s commitment to offering a broad education. “You do definitely have a primary association that you tend to follow. For us, it’s the Institute of Inspection, Cleaning, and Restoration Certification (IICRC), the Restoration Industry Association (RIA), and the American Bio Recovery Association (ABRA).”

Mentorship and professional growth

Mentorship is a cornerstone of the Emergi-Clean program.

“[The interns] know my project managers and that we’re a family business, so that’s another good aspect about the apprenticeship program as well as an internship,” Vogel said.

This familial environment fosters a supportive learning experience, where interns are encouraged to bring new ideas to the table. “If you ever bring us a job, I’m going to sit down, and I’m going to run that job with you,” Vogel explained, demonstrating its commitment to hands-on mentorship.

This mentorship extends beyond technical training. Interns are also introduced to the broader aspects of the business, including management and leadership. This holistic approach ensures that interns are not only proficient in their technical skills but also prepared for leadership roles.

“It prepares them because it gives them the education, and then it encourages them to receive more development—professional development is key,” Vogel stated.

Safety and career development

Given the nature of biohazard remediation, safety is a paramount concern. The program includes rigorous safety training and protocols to ensure that interns are well-prepared for fieldwork.

“These interns or apprentices should not be out on the job without formal training right off the bat,” Vogel asserted.

Upon completing the program, many interns transition into full-time roles within the company.

“The good thing about that is they’re already six months ahead in the apprenticeship program,” Vogel noted.

This head start allows interns to integrate quickly into the workforce, often outpacing peers who may have taken more traditional educational routes.

A bright future with changes ahead

Emergi-Clean’s internship program offers a unique blend of practical experience, comprehensive training, and mentorship, setting a new standard in the bioremediation field. As Vogel aptly summarized, “It just experiences life in general,” providing young professionals with a solid foundation for a rewarding career in an essential industry.

As Emergi-Clean continues to grow, so does its internship program. The company is exploring new educational opportunities, including the potential for a specialized mitigation safety institute.

“We’re going to start writing more of a curriculum base to start building more of a stronger understanding,” Vogel revealed, hinting at exciting developments on the horizon.