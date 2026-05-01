PuroClean’s PuroVet Program Demonstrates Ongoing Commitment to Veterans Through Crisis Response

PuroClean continues to demonstrate its commitment to veteran support through its PuroVet Program. Most recently, the company mobilized a coordinated response to assist a Michigan veteran family facing a critical home remediation crisis.

For Michigan veteran Matt McMurray and his wife, Marilou, what began as a simple household concern quickly escalated into a serious health and safety issue when toxic mold spread throughout their residence. With their insurance provider declining to cover remediation, the family was left facing significant financial strain, limited options, and potential risk of losing their home if the problem wasn’t addressed immediately.

The situation came to the attention of veteran-focused leadership within the PuroClean system, activating a swift and structured response reflective of the organization’s mission-driven approach to service. Frank Torre, PuroClean vice chairman and co-owner of Signal Restoration Services, recognized the urgency of the situation and the responsibility to support a veteran. Torre coordinated closely with Mark W. Davis, chairman and CEO and co-owner of Signal Restoration Services, to mobilize PuroClean resources and initiate a comprehensive remediation plan.

PuroClean deployed a team directly to the home and committed to covering the full cost of remediation. Joe Thomas of the PuroClean National Response Team was assigned to the project to provide technical oversight and ensure the highest standards of execution throughout the process.

“As a veteran, you’re trained to handle adversity, but this was one fight I couldn’t win alone,” McMurray said. “When Frank Torre and PuroClean stepped in, it reminded me that the veteran community doesn’t forget its own. This act of kindness means more than I can put into words.”

For the McMurray family, the intervention delivered more than environmental remediation; it restored stability during a period of uncertainty, alleviated financial pressure, and reinforced the strength of community support. PuroClean has also announced plans to sponsor a medical service dog through Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs, supporting veterans living with both visible and invisible wounds of service.

Torre’s dedication to veteran support is deeply personal, influenced by his father’s service as a Carlson’s Raider in the U.S. Marine Corps during World War II. His leadership in this effort reflects a broader philosophy embedded within the PuroVet Program, one that prioritizes action, accountability, and service.

“When a veteran is facing a crisis, the response should never be delayed by uncertainty or bureaucracy,” Torre said. “Service is a lifelong commitment, and the PuroClean family stands ready to support those who have served our country when they need it most. Helping Matt and his family was not a decision, it was a responsibility.”

With a commitment to taking charge and helping others, Torre is a strong representation of the brand’s values and is a cornerstone in the PuroClean system. The PuroVet Program is designed to support veterans transitioning into business ownership while fostering a culture rooted in leadership, service, and community impact. It recognizes the unique strengths veterans bring to entrepreneurship, including discipline, resilience, and operational excellence, and positions franchise owners to serve their communities with a mission-first mindset.

For veterans exploring their next chapter, the PuroVet Program offers a pathway to business ownership within a network grounded in purpose, accountability, and continued service.