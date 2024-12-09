The AWOL Client

December 9, 2024Jeff Cross
AWOL clients

Dealing with AWOL clients—those who book an appointment but are not present when techs arrive or say the check is in the mail—can be a challenge for cleaning and restoration companies.

I recall those days, and although payment is easier now due to technology, this issue still comes up. So, I went to Steve Toburen, the founder of Home Front Success, to see if he had some tips to share on handling this. Here are some highlights of those discussions.

Regular vs. first-time clients

The “I won’t be home” situation is an advantage for those situations where a trusting, longstanding relationship exist. Toburen clairifed that a job can be completed more efficiently without a regular client present. Chit-chat isn’t needed in these cases, and the work can proceed uninterrupted, allowing technicians to catch up on their schedules.

However, first-time clients need clear communication to manage expectations and avoid misunderstandings, especially when trust has yet to be established.

First-time clients who say, “I trust you; just do the work,” should raise alarm bells. Toburen warned that without meeting the client, it’s impossible to accurately gauge their expectations or any pre-existing issues. Try a proactive approach by offering a remote video walkthrough via video conference. This allows the service provider to assess the condition of the space, identify potential concerns, and set clear expectations before the job begins.

Payment concerns

Payment can be a challenge, especially when clients suggest that they’ll leave a check or mail it after the job is complete. Toburen stressed setting clear payment expectations upfront. For first-time clients, requiring a credit card on file before starting work is a safeguard against non-payment.

It’s standard today to provide payment upon receiving a service. Service providers can confidently ask for payment at the time of service, even for large or multi-day jobs. Requiring a deposit upfront is appropriate for projects with significant costs and can ensure client commitment.

While setting firm payment expectations is essential, Toburen cautioned against overreacting to isolated incidents of non-payment. Changing your company’s entire payment policy due to one bounced check would ultimately alienate loyal clients. Don’t penalize good clients because of a few bad apples.

Navigating AWOL client challenges requires a balance of clear communication, documentation, and trust-building. Setting firm boundaries can prevent issues for first-time clients, while trust may allow for a more flexible approach for regular clients.

Watch the full episodes on AWOL clients below:

Read Jeff Cross's Posts

Jeff Cross

Jeff Cross is the ISSA media director, with publications that include Cleaning & Maintenance Management, ISSA Today, and Cleanfax magazines. He is the previous owner of a successful cleaning and restoration firm. He also works as a trainer and consultant for business owners, managers, and front-line technicians. He can be reached at [email protected].

Follow Jeff Cross

