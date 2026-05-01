NORMI™ and InterNACHI® Partner to Advance Mold Education

InterNACHI® welcomed The National Organization of Remediators and Microbial Inspectors (NORMI™) as a new partner school. Under this new partnership, NORMI™ will serve as the preferred mold training partner for InterNACHI® members, while InterNACHI® will become the NORMI™-endorsed home inspector trade association. This collaboration unites two of the most influential organizations in the inspection and indoor environmental quality sectors.

Through this partnership, InterNACHI® members will have direct access to NORMI’s nationally recognized mold education programs. Members can take the one-day NCMI™ (NORMI™ Certified Microbial Inspector) course or, if needed for state licensure, the three-to-five-day NORMI™ Certified Mold Assessor (NORMI™ CMA) course. This ensures inspectors are fully prepared to meet stringent credentialing requirements in regulated states.

“We see this alliance as a major step forward for consumer protection and professional credibility,” said Doug Hoffman, executive director of NORMI™. “By combining InterNACHI’s reach and building science education with NORMI’s depth of scientific, technical, and regulatory expertise, we are creating a clear pathway for inspectors to expand their services responsibly and compliantly.”

“NORMI is a natural partner for InterNACHI,” said Nick Gromicko, founder of the InterNACHI. “As mold inspection regulations continue to evolve, especially with increased attention on military housing, our members need a trusted guide. Together, we’re giving inspectors the support and education they need to stay ahead of the curve, protect their clients, and find new markets.”

As part of the agreement, InterNACHI® members who enroll in NORMI™ training programs will receive exclusive discounts on tuition and first-year annual membership rates. Furthermore, they will be able to apply their InterNACHI® education toward NORMI’s annual continuing education requirements. They’ll also gain access to NORMI’s extensive repository of technical resources, protocols, research materials, and member benefits, all designed to support inspectors throughout their professional practice.

Conversely, NORMI™ members who join InterNACHI® will receive one month of free access to all of InterNACHI’s online education. They can also leverage their existing credentials to become an InterNACHI® Certified Mold Inspector and apply their NORMI™ education toward InterNACHI’s Certified Professional Inspector (CPI®) annual CE requirements.

This alliance addresses the growing demand for qualified mold assessors as awareness of indoor air quality, environmental health, and mold-related concerns continues to rise among homeowners, buyers, and regulators.