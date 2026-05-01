Ridgeline Roofing & Restoration Breaks Ground on New Headquarters in Odenville, Alabama

Ridgeline Roofing & Restoration, a multi-brand home services company, broke ground on an expanded corporate headquarters in Odenville, Alabama—the city where the company was founded and where it has chosen to remain as it scales nationally. The milestone was celebrated alongside the Greater Odenville Chamber of Commerce, the City of Odenville, Mayor Buck Christian, and the Odenville City Council, marking a significant moment for both the business and the community that helped build it.

Rather than relocating its headquarters to a major metro as the company grew, Ridgeline made a deliberate decision to expand its existing Odenville presence—investing in a larger facility that will house the operations, marketing, and leadership infrastructure needed to support its continued national expansion. The new headquarters is expected to open in late 2026 and is designed to accommodate a growing corporate team, creating additional roles across operations, marketing, and field support as the company scales toward and beyond 20 locations nationwide.

Ridgeline Roofing & Restoration now operates a portfolio of seven brands across more than 20 locations, serving homeowners from Minneapolis, Minnesota to Florida. Its family of brands includes Ridgeline Roofing & Restoration, RoofLab (Florida and Alabama), Brody Allen Exteriors (Arkansas, Illinois, and Missouri), Pro-Shield Roofing & Construction (Mississippi), Signature Exteriors (Greenville, SC and Charlotte, NC), Kenneth Daniel Roofing (Littleton, NC and Richmond, VA), and Bold North Roofing (Minneapolis and Wisconsin).

The groundbreaking ceremony brought together Mayor Buck Christian, the Odenville City Council, the Greater Odenville Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, representatives from general contractor Trent Thrasher Construction, and members of the broader Odenville community. Remarks were shared by representatives from Ridgeline, Trent Thrasher Construction, and the Chamber, highlighting the importance of continued growth, investment, and partnership in Odenville.

Backed by private equity and guided by a people-first operating philosophy, Ridgeline Roofing & Restoration is building something uncommon in the home services industry: a portfolio with the capital to compete nationally and the culture to stay connected locally. The company grows through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion, integrating new brands while preserving the local identity and customer relationships that make each one valuable. Ridgeline continues to evaluate acquisition and expansion opportunities across the United States.