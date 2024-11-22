Norm Escover Joins ATI as General Counsel

November 22, 2024
Norm Escover

ATI Restoration (ATI) appointed Norm Escover general counsel. With over 30 years of legal and operational experience across the construction, energy, and industrial sectors, Escover brings exceptional expertise to support ATI’s strategic growth and commitment to operational excellence.

Before joining ATI, Escover served in multiple executive roles at NAES Corp., including general counsel, chief compliance officer, and most recently, president and CEO. Over his tenure, he was instrumental in NAES Corp.’s substantial growth, expanding revenue from US$480 million to over $900 million, while overseeing complex legal challenges and completing several acquisitions. NAES Corp., a leader in operations, maintenance, and engineering services for power, energy, and industrial clients, benefited significantly from Escover’s leadership in risk management, contract negotiation, operational improvements and M&A transactions.

Norm’s career also includes his role as general counsel, corporate secretary, and chief operating officer at Kinetic Systems Inc., where he managed legal and operational functions for a process mechanical contractor and equipment supplier in the semiconductor, biotechnology, solar, and industrial markets. Additionally, he served as assistant general counsel at Dillingham Construction Corp., where he handled legal matters for a $1.2 billion international general contractor. Prior to his legal roles, Escover spent several years as an engineer working as a project manager for structural engineering firms.

“We are thrilled to welcome Norm Escover to the ATI family,” said David Carpenter, ATI CEO. “His vast experience and proven leadership in both legal and operational capacities will be invaluable as we continue to expand and strengthen our position in the industry.”

Escover holds a juris doctor from the University of San Francisco School of Law and a bachelor of science in architectural engineering from California Polytechnic State University. He is licensed to practice law in California, Nevada, and Washington, and is also a licensed professional engineer.

In his role as general counsel at ATI, Escover will oversee all legal matters and provide strategic guidance to ensure ATI’s compliance and success in a rapidly evolving industry.

