Nominations Now Open for C&R’s Unsung Hero Award

May 30, 2023Cleanfax Staff
Worker with cape

Nominations are now open for C&R Magazine’s Unsung Hero Award.

The award is given to one executive individual, one administration/sales individual, and one field individual every year who exemplify the following traits:

  • Significant leadership and customer service skills
  • Ability to lead, guide, and uplift team members
  • Dedication to serving, communicating with, and advocating for customers through a foundation of trust and integrity
  • Consistent positive attitude and influence within the individual’s company, coupled with personal growth
  • High level of initiative, responsibility, and resourcefulness
  • Solid understanding of purpose, vision, and mission of the individual’s company
  • Championing positive change through formal or informal leadership
  • Humility and desire to do what’s right, no matter what.

2023 Eligible Positions

  • Executive: Director of Operations/Operations Manager
    This person has significantly impacted the overall culture, development, and growth of a company and those within it.
  • Office/Sales: Project Coordinator
    This person has significantly impacted projects—showing true customer service, drive, and partnership with their project team and customers alike to foster a smooth restoration/reconstruction/cleaning project.
  • Field: Estimator
    This person has significantly impacted the overall workflow of restoration and cleaning projects—from connecting with customers upon initial walkthroughs to fostering fruitful conversations with adjusters, carriers, and fellow team members throughout the project.

Nominations will be reviewed by a panel of industry judges to select a winner from each category. Nominations close June 30, 2023. 

Winners will be announced in the September/October issue of C&R. Visit the Unsung Hero Award web page to submit your nomination.

