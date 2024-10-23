No Smell Zone: Tools, Procedures, and Tips for Effective Odor Control

October 23, 2024Jeff Cross
IICRC

In this episode of Unscripted, an IICRC video production, the focus is on an essential skill for every cleaning and restoration professional: odor control.

Mastering odor removal is critical to success. Whether you are dealing with lingering smoke smells, stubborn water damage odors, pungent pet odors, or extreme cases like biohazard cleanup and skunk encounters, this episode has the solutions you need.

In addition, you will learn about the most challenging odor situations, the essential tools and products you need, and how to manage challenging client expectations when things don’t go as planned.

Whether you’ve dealt with biohazard scenes or homes with multiple pets that have ignored their litter boxes, this episode will give you the technical edge you need.

Jeff Cross

Jeff Cross is the ISSA media director, with publications that include Cleaning & Maintenance Management, ISSA Today, and Cleanfax magazines. He is the previous owner of a successful cleaning and restoration firm. He also works as a trainer and consultant for business owners, managers, and front-line technicians. He can be reached at [email protected].

