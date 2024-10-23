No Smell Zone: Tools, Procedures, and Tips for Effective Odor Control

In this episode of Unscripted, an IICRC video production, the focus is on an essential skill for every cleaning and restoration professional: odor control.

Mastering odor removal is critical to success. Whether you are dealing with lingering smoke smells, stubborn water damage odors, pungent pet odors, or extreme cases like biohazard cleanup and skunk encounters, this episode has the solutions you need.

In addition, you will learn about the most challenging odor situations, the essential tools and products you need, and how to manage challenging client expectations when things don’t go as planned.

Whether you’ve dealt with biohazard scenes or homes with multiple pets that have ignored their litter boxes, this episode will give you the technical edge you need.

