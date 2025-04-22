How AI is Rewriting the Rules of Documentation

In this episode of Straight Talk!, restoration industry expert Mitch Byrom, founder and president of Restoration-OS, shares how his passion for training and operational excellence led him to harness artificial intelligence to streamline the restoration claims process.

He explains why the right tech can empower your team—especially those who may not excel with traditional math or estimating. With AI doing the heavy lifting on formulas and sketching, your team can focus on what really matters: Customer service, proper demo, and effective project management.

