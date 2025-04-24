Short Memories, Lasting Knowledge: Training Strategies for Retention & Recall

Many training programs today are designed to convey information, not retain it. Yet when workers don’t recall what they’ve been taught, productivity and safety can suffer. Today’s best trade service companies are rethinking how training is built and delivered, moving beyond one-and-done sessions to continuous, retention-driven learning experiences that improve consistency, performance, and scalability.

This high-impact panel is a must-attend for operational leaders, training directors, managers, and HR teams looking to reduce turnover, eliminate knowledge gaps, and drive consistent execution across every jobsite and role.

If you’re scaling your team, standardizing operations, or tired of retraining the same lessons twice — this conversation is for you.