How to Tap Into the Power of AI Agents

April 24, 2025Cleanfax Staff
Dean Mercado

Artificial intelligence (AI) is here, reshaping how cleaning companies run their day-to-day operations.

In this episode of Straight Talk!, we sit down with Dean Mercado, a seasoned business coach and AI integration expert, to explore how “AI agents” are helping companies streamline workflows, reduce repetitive tasks, and focus more on delivering top-tier service.

Whether you’re running a janitorial firm, a floor care company, or a disaster restoration business, this episode will explain what AI agents do and how to use them to gain a serious edge in your market.

