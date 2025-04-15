No Hype Zone: Real Strategies for Using AI in Business Operations

April 15, 2025Jeff Cross
Unscripted

How is artificial intelligence used in the floor cleaning and disaster restoration industries? In this expert panel discussion, three forward-thinking business owners reveal the truth about using AI—not just as a buzzword but as a powerful tool to run leaner, more innovative, and more customer-focused companies.

You’ll learn how AI improves day-to-day operations, streamlines estimating and documentation, personalizes marketing, and even reshapes customer service. These real-world examples are packed with strategies that business owners and managers can use to identify opportunities in their own companies. In this episode, you will learn:

  • The first AI tools these companies adopted—and what they learned
  • How AI is enhancing customer communication and lead generation
  • AI’s role in marketing automation, quoting, and job documentation
  • How to evaluate AI tools before investing in them
  • Predictions for how AI will shape the industry over the next 2–3 years

Jeff Cross

Jeff Cross is the ISSA media director, with publications that include Cleaning & Maintenance Management, ISSA Today, and Cleanfax magazines. He is the previous owner of a successful cleaning and restoration firm. He also works as a trainer and consultant for business owners, managers, and front-line technicians. He can be reached at [email protected].

