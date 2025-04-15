No Hype Zone: Real Strategies for Using AI in Business Operations

How is artificial intelligence used in the floor cleaning and disaster restoration industries? In this expert panel discussion, three forward-thinking business owners reveal the truth about using AI—not just as a buzzword but as a powerful tool to run leaner, more innovative, and more customer-focused companies.

You’ll learn how AI improves day-to-day operations, streamlines estimating and documentation, personalizes marketing, and even reshapes customer service. These real-world examples are packed with strategies that business owners and managers can use to identify opportunities in their own companies. In this episode, you will learn:

The first AI tools these companies adopted—and what they learned

How AI is enhancing customer communication and lead generation

AI’s role in marketing automation, quoting, and job documentation

How to evaluate AI tools before investing in them

Predictions for how AI will shape the industry over the next 2–3 years

