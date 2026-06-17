What 250 Years of America Can Teach Business Owners About Leadership

As America approaches its 250th anniversary, conversations about leadership, work ethic, entrepreneurship, and community are taking on new meaning. For the owner of a cleaning or restoration company, the milestone raises a personal question: How did you get where you are now, and what values are worth protecting for the next generation? Building anything that lasts takes framework, planning, and a measure of ambition.

To explore that, Chuck Violand, founder of Violand Management Associates, shared a thought with a line from one of his Monday Morning Notes: America was built by ordinary people willing to take risks and create opportunity.

Where opportunity gets personal

Violand has spent the last 40 years of his professional life working with small business owners in the trades, and he has owned small businesses for more than half a century. That history shapes how he reads the country’s character.

Small business is a big part of the American identity, he said, “because it makes a whole idea of opportunity feel personal.”

The instinct to take a chance has not faded. Violand pointed to data suggesting that more than half a million businesses are started across North America every month. Small businesses are simply where that instinct plays out in plain view. Someone starts something from scratch, hires a few people, serves customers face to face, and puts their own name and their family’s livelihood on the line every day.

“There’s a level of commitment and accountability there that you just don’t get in big, more distant organizations,” Violand said. Small businesses also keep owners grounded in the fundamentals: create real value, manage cash, and earn trust day in and day out. “There’s no hiding out.” Taking a risk and then doing the hard, disciplined work to make it succeed, he said, is exactly what built the country in the first place.

Connection no algorithm can replace

Asked why human connection seems to matter more in business today, Violand framed it as the classic tension between high tech and high touch. The more efficient and data-driven companies become, he said, the more some customers start to feel like just another transaction, and they begin to push back.

Technology has not changed something basic about people. “We still want to be known, understood, valued,” Violand said. “We still crave connection, community. Empathy.” That, he believes, is where small businesses hold an edge. They are driven less by efficiency metrics or Wall Street’s obsession with EBITDA than by the people they serve and the employees they work alongside.

It is also why he has never accepted a familiar phrase. “That’s why I’ve always found the phrase, it’s nothing personal, it’s just business, pretty ridiculous,” Violand said. “In a small business, it is personal. It has to be.” Reputation, relationships, and community trust are the business. As automation spreads, he said, human connection becomes more valuable, not less, precisely because it has grown rare. The businesses that take the time to listen, to care, and to build real relationships stand out, and over time those relationships become a competitive advantage no algorithm can fully replace.

The qualities that carry weight

When asked whether resilience, perseverance, and responsibility are getting harder to find in leadership, Violand was careful not to overstate it; he has no data showing those qualities are scarcer. What he feels strongly about is their value.

“We’re living in a time where things just don’t feel as stable as they once did,” he said. “The pace of change is faster. Expectations shift quickly.” In that environment, steady leaders stand out: those who keep showing up and take ownership even when things go wrong or are not their fault. “There’s something reassuring about being around someone who doesn’t get knocked off course easily,” Violand said. Rather than disappearing, he said, those qualities now carry more weight than ever, creating the kind of trust that matters to employees, customers, and the long-term health of an organization.

Values worth protecting

Looking back at 250 years, Violand doubted the founders were thinking that far ahead. “I’ve got to believe that they were more focused on whether their gamble was going to pay off and work,” he said, because if it failed the consequences were severe. “They were all going to hang.”

Few business decisions carry those stakes. “Most of us get do-overs, which is pretty nice,” Violand said. Owners make mistakes, correct them, and keep going. In that sense, he said, both the country and most small businesses share something: “We’re works in progress.” What gets built, whether a country or a company, is not something to take for granted. “When someone buys a business, they’re not just buying what exists today,” he said. “They’re buying the foundation for what it can become.” Neglect that foundation, and the next person spends time rebuilding it instead of moving forward.

The values Violand would protect come down to a short, durable list: trust, integrity, and responsibility. He would add a second helping of grace when it is needed, “because none of us get it right all the time.” Owners who hold to those values while building something meant to last do more than strengthen their own companies. They help preserve something larger than themselves.

Taking the longer view

For a young or new business owner watching the conversation, Violand’s advice starts with perspective. Take a longer view of the business. “When you’re in the middle of it, building your business, when the pressure’s on and the bullets are flying, it’s easy to think everything comes down to that one moment,” he said. “But it doesn’t. That moment is just one of tens of thousands that will eventually define what your business becomes.” Stepping back to ask where you are trying to take the company, he said, changes how you lead and how you decide.

Mistakes are part of the process. “You’ll make a bad hire. You’ll take on the wrong customer, or you’ll find yourself letting cash dictate your decisions rather than you managing your cash,” Violand said. Anchored in sound values, those missteps do not define an owner. “You recover. You adjust. And you move forward.”

That, he said, is what perseverance really looks like. “It’s not about things going smoothly or turning out perfectly all the time. It’s about staying with it.” Learning along the way and continuing to build something that reflects your values is what makes a business meaningful over the long run. And, Violand added, “that’s something any one of us can do.”