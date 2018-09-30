NORTHBROOK, IL — September 30, 2018 — The leaves may be changing, but the September 2018 Cleanfax issue still awaits you — packed with insight into restorers’ and carpet cleaners’ business needs. It’s online and available for your perusal at any time of the day or cool fall night.
In the new issue, you’ll find all the great management, technical, and marketing tips geared specifically toward carpet cleaning and restoration professionals that you’ve come to expect from our landmark publication.
A range of topics from the September 2018 Cleanfax issue include:
- Enzymes and Bacteria
These words are emblazoned on cleaning products, but how do they differ?
- Fully Equipped
Carpet and furniture cleaning equipment has come a long way.
- The Equipment Repair Sheet
Use this handy sheet to keep malfunctioning equipment from going back into the field.
- Booking the Job
Make the first impression potential customers have of you count by asking the right questions.
- The Millennial Mindset
Millennials are growing up and preparing to spend. Are you ready to serve the next generation of customers?
- A Longing for Belonging
Build a sense of community in your organization and reap the rewards.
- 4 Cs of Insurance Purchasing
Use these tips to ensure your company is safeguarded against the risks of your work.
- Nothing Personal
When we make tough decisions for our business, they may hurt people we care about.
- Foot-In-Mouth Syndrome: September 2018 ‘Stuff I Hate’
Sometimes our good intentions for client safety get us into trouble.
- Post-Injury Carpet Cleaning
The September 2018 photo contest winner is Cluny Fisherof Fisher’s Carpet Cleaning who won with a stunning cleanup of a bedroom carpet that was the secondary victim of its owner’s foot injury.
Also, read the Foreword to the September 2018 Cleanfax issue by ISSA Media Editorial Director Jeff Cross in which he asks cleaning professionals to share the tools they can’t live without.
You can also read the September 2018 digital magazine in full.