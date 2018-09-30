NORTHBROOK, IL — September 30, 2018 — The leaves may be changing, but the September 2018 Cleanfax issue still awaits you — packed with insight into restorers’ and carpet cleaners’ business needs. It’s online and available for your perusal at any time of the day or cool fall night.

In the new issue, you’ll find all the great management, technical, and marketing tips geared specifically toward carpet cleaning and restoration professionals that you’ve come to expect from our landmark publication.

A range of topics from the September 2018 Cleanfax issue include:

Also, read the Foreword to the September 2018 Cleanfax issue by ISSA Media Editorial Director Jeff Cross in which he asks cleaning professionals to share the tools they can’t live without.

You can also read the September 2018 digital magazine in full.