The photo contest winner this month is Cluny Fisher of Fisher’s Carpet Cleaning in Capistrano Beach, CA. His company will receive a chemical prize package from Solutions by Steam Pros worth $250.

Cluny describes this particular carpet cleaning job: “This was a job that looked really bad, and we wondered if we should do it, but we took precautions. Here’s what happened to cause this issue. An elderly woman cut her foot open one night and didn’t know how bad it was until she finally turned the lights on. We went to work immediately. I preconditioned with enzymes and rinsed with an alkaline-side detergent and then used both hydrogen peroxide and a protein spotter on remaining stains. Oddly enough, a POG is what saved the day. Go figure.”

DID YOU KNOW

There are many categories of mold contamination, and not all molds need dark, damp conditions to thrive. Although, all things being equal, dark, damp conditions are more ideal for mold growth than bright, dry conditions. The most common types of mold in homes aren’t considered a substantial health threat to people in general, although some individuals have specific sensitivities that can of serious concern.