WACO, Texas—October 24, 2019—Restoration 1 and bluefrog Plumbing + Drain recently announced their first co-franchisee. Restoration 1 owner Lance Ray has become the first franchisee to also purchase complementary business, bluefrog Plumbing + Drain.

Lance Ray opened his Restoration 1 location two years ago, and in that short time, he’s established one of the largest restoration teams in the system. Having experienced plumbers on his team already, he decided owning a bluefrog Plumbing + Drain was the next best step for his business, according to a press release.

“When a leak turns into a small flood, you need a plumber to fix the leak and a restoration expert to clean up the mess,” said Ray. “Being able to own and operate both brands means I have the ability to serve my community throughout the entire process.”

Gary Findley became CEO of Restoration 1 in 2016. One year later, he acquired bluefrog Plumbing + Drain with plans to aggressively grow the two businesses across North America.

“It was our vision from start that these two brands would work together, and Lance Ray has taken the first step in bringing that vision to life,” said Gary Findley, CEO of Restoration 1 and bluefrog Plumbing + Drain. “And this is only the beginning as we plan for more franchisees to own and operate both brands in their community.”

Founded in 2008, Restoration 1 is an award-winning franchise that specializes in a wide array of emergency mitigations, restoration, and reconstruction services for both residential and commercial properties that have been damaged due to water, smoke, fire, mold, storms, and more. There are more than 250 locations open and in development throughout the U.S. with plans to expand to more than 500 locations nationwide in the next four years. Restoration 1 has earned numerous rankings from Entrepreneur and is featured in “12 Amazing Franchise Opportunities – Second Edition” by franchise expert Dr. John Hayes. For more information about Restoration 1, visit http://www.restoration1.com. For information about opening a Restoration 1 franchise, visit restoration1franchise.com.

Founded in 2014, bluefrog Plumbing + Drain is a plumbing repair and installation company with a focus on helping each franchise partner build a profitable fleet of service vehicles in their local markets. bluefrog’s franchise partners are supported by an executive team with decades of experience in both the plumbing and franchise industries. To learn more about bluefrog Plumbing + Drain, visit www.bluefrogplumbing.com. To learn more about opening a bluefrog Plumbing + Drain franchise, visit www.bluefrogfranchise.com.