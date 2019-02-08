NORTHBROOK, IL — February 8, 2019 — We all know that employee wages are an important factor when it comes to attracting and retaining the highest quality staff for our businesses, but our bottom line is also important to keeping said business up and running. So how do we find the balance between paying as well as we possibly can and making sure the business as a whole stays financially healthy? We’re guessing that’s a question many of you have wrestled with, and, as Managing Editor Amanda Hosey notes in her January/February Cleanfax Foreword, the widespread minimum wage increases taking effect in 2019 might require you to reevaluate your business plan.

In our latest Cleanfax Online Poll, we’d like to hear from you about just this issue. How much do rising minimum wage requirements affect your company? Is this a big change that you’ll have to adjust for? Or are you ahead of the game and already paying your employees a higher wage? Let us know below!

Participation takes only a moment of your valuable time. While your response is confidential, your answer just might help another person in our industry make a business decision or find solace in shared misery. Take a moment to share your thoughts with the latest Cleanfax Online Poll regarding rising minimum wage requirements.

Take part in the latest poll here:

How much do rising minimum wage requirements affect your company? It has (will) put great strain on finances.

It doesn't since I already pay employees a higher wage.

I'm not sure.

Other

N/A View Results

Loading ... Loading ...