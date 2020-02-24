ABITA SPRINGS, La.—February 24, 2020—The National Organization of Remediators and Mold Inspectors (NORMI) has announced its class schedule for the upcoming year. NORMI recently became the official sponsor of the IICRC Water Damage Restoration Technician course (WRT course), and the NORMI training schedule highlights the additional opportunities NORMI is providing for technicians to become properly trained in water restoration and mold remediation. NORMI also provides the courses and exams needed for licensure in states that require it, and many of these classes qualify for both licensure and re-certification in multiple states. If you have specific questions about the requirements of the state you work in, contact NORMI directly at support@NORMI.org or 877.251.2276. View additional details about all class offerings at www.Events.NORMI.org.

IICRC-WRT: Entry level course for technicians in water restoration

The Water Damage Restoration Technician (WRT) course is intended for restoration technicians who perform water remediation work. The course will cover the effects of water damage, drying techniques, and strategies for dealing with contamination such as mold.

Date Location March 23-25 Salt Lake City, Utah April 6-8 Cincinnati, Ohio June 15-17 Orlando, Fla. August 10-12 Miami, Fla. September 14-16 Las Vegas, Nev.

NORMI Certified Mold Remediator

This course meets the criteria required by the State of Florida Mold-Related Services Board of the DBPR for licensure as a mold remediator. Attendees will receive documentation that they have received training in “mold, moisture, and respiratory protection,” as well as NORMI Professional Practices. This course may serve as an exam prep course for several approved state examinations.

Date Location March 26-27 Salt Lake City, Utah April 2-3 Pembroke Pines, Fla. April 28-30 Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. June 16-18 Orlando, Fla. July 28-31 (SPANISH) Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. November 10-12 Treasure Island, Fla.

NORMI Certified Mold Assessor

This course meets the criteria required by the State of Florida Mold-Related Services Board of the DBPR for licensure as a mold assessor. Attendees will receive documentation that they have received training in “mold, moisture, and respiratory protection,” as well as the Florida Standards of Practice. This course will help students prepare for the approved state examination required for licensure in Florida.

Date Location April 28-30 Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. June 16-18 Orlando, Fla. July 28-31 (SPANISH) Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. November 10-12 Treasure Island, Fla.

Conferences

NORMI will offer the Certified Mold Assessment Technician (CMAT) course as part of The Experience Conference and Exhibition’s Pre-conference event on March 31 in Cincinnati, Ohio. This one-day course will take restoration technicians through the entire mold assessment process, beginning with how to create a baseline assessment from lab sampling and moisture mapping, to performing evaluations and developing a post-remediation verification.

Additionally, the NORMI Regional Training Conference will take place November 9-15 in Treasure Island, Fla. This annual conference will host numerous NORMI training classes and certifications. More information on specific classes will be forthcoming at www.Events.NORMI.org.