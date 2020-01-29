ABITA SPRINGS, La.—January 29, 2020—The National Organization of Remediators and Mold Inspectors (NORMI) recently announced that it will be sponsoring the IICRC Water Damage Restoration Technician course (WRT course). NORMI’s goals are to create a consistent training program around the WRT course and then use it as the basis for meeting training requirements for mold licensing laws in three of the five states that require certification.

The WRT course is a three-day training that covers the basics of moisture and moisture movement, psychometrics, and drying. It’s a great place to start on the path toward becoming a professional. However, with hundreds of WRT courses taught across the country every year by different instructors and with different manuals, consistency has become a problem. NORMI’s sponsorship of the WRT course seeks to remedy that, creating a consistent, practical, interactive training with a standardized curriculum.

“When you decide to take a NORMI-sponsored WRT course, or send your folks there, you can be sure that they will be seeing the same manual and the same message taught every time,” said Doug Hoffman, executive director and CEO of NORMI. “Joe Dobbins, our lead IICRC trainer, has decades of experience in the WRT field and has taught hundreds of certification classes. He is committed to making the NORMI WRT class the standard of excellence for the industry, and we believe that he will provide you with stable foundation on which a solid business can be built.”

Additionally, NORMI will incorporate the WRT course into its existing regional training program. During NORMI regional training events, attendees can complete the WRT-Pro over five days, allowing trainees to become dual certified in both the IICRC WRT and the NORMI Certified Mold Remediator (CMR). This certification is the basic approved training program for Florida, Louisiana, and District of Columbia licensing laws. New York and Texas have unique training requirements, but for these three jurisdictions and the other 45 states that have no mold licensing, the NORMI certification provides a level of credibility for your work as a remediator.

However, Hoffman says that NORMI’s mission is “not just about getting a license, but building a successful business.” He believes that sponsoring the WRT fulfills this mission by providing consistent training and certification while also demonstrating some of the benefits of a NORMI active membership. “Being connected to the industry through NORMI, while saving money on insurance and other services, is one of the best things you can do for your business,” Hoffman said. Active members have access to numerous resources and benefits, including free online continuing education training every week.

NORMI provides training and certification for mold and indoor environmental professionals to meet licensing laws that are being established in a growing number of states. NORMI is an approved training provider for the EPA and offers more than 14 different certifications in mold assessment and remediation. For more information, visit www.normi.org.

The next WRT-Pro training course takes place February 10-14 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Register online today.