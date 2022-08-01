According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), “As of July 25, 2022, there are 3,487 cases in 45 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico.” These numbers are sure to increase without the proper care and preventative measures being put in place. Fortunately, Dr. Gavin Macgregor-Skinner, Senior Director of GBAC, a division of ISSA, has been monitoring the monkeypox outbreak closely and is working with various government agencies to give leaders the scoop on how to handle this virus and prevent its spread. In this Cleaning Industry Alert with ISSA/GBAC, Dr. Macgregor-Skinner describes what’s happening now, what the possibilities are for monkeypox to become endemic, and the need to prevent that from happening. In addition, he provides critical guidance for cleaning and disinfection.

