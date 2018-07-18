NORTHBROOK, IL — While June’s summer warmth has turned into July’s blistering heat, the combined May/ June 2018 Cleanfax issue still awaits you — packed with insight into restorers’ and carpet cleaners’ business needs. It’s online and available for your perusal at any time of the day or night.
In the new issue, you’ll find all the great management, technical, and marketing tips geared specifically toward carpet cleaning and restoration professionals that you’ve come to expect from our landmark publication.
A range of topics from April 2018 Cleanfax issue include:
- The Happiness of PursuitDon’t focus too narrowly on a future outside your business and neglect the joy that comes with running it.
- The Commercial Carpet Analysis FormUse the CCA to tackle the challenge of those detestable, much-hated cold-call sales visits.
- Commanding Attention Using PhotosWith cameras now in everyone’s pockets, there’s no excuse not to market using quality photos of your own company.
- Fire Loss Rug Restoration (Photo Contest)This rug was recovered from a fire loss client by a local restoration company that sub-contracts Tony Grande of Tony G’s Pro Carpet Cleaning in Erie, PA, to clean for them.
- The Impact of VCTThe value, durability, and restorability of vinyl composition tiles can’t be ignored.
- Caring for the ContentsBring contents cleaning and restoration in house and increase profitability.
- Cleaning and Restoration Industry Eco-CertificationsThree long-standing eco-labeling organizations are commonly used by chemical manufacturers in our industry. Do you know them?
Also, read the Foreword to the May/ June 2018 Cleanfax issue by Executive Editor Jeff Cross in which he asks readers to answer the question “who am I?” and define their company’s identity.
Also find a special Truckmount Profile with info from HydraMaster, Legend Brands, Aero Tech Manufacturing, and The Butler Corporation.
You can also read the May/ June 2018 digital magazine in full.