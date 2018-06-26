HydraMaster Direct Drive Truckmounts — The Restoration Contractor’s #1 Choice

The HydraMaster CDS is the truckmount champion for restoration professionals. It has been the industry’s leading van-powered restoration cleaning systems for over two decades. Now, the restoration contractor has a choice with the HydraMaster CDS xDRIVE truckmount — mounted in a Ford Transit for even more room for all their restoration gear. What makes a HydraMaster direct drive truckmount the perfect restoration choice?

Reliability: The last thing you need is for your machine to go down in the middle of a large restoration job where downtime is already working against the home or business owner. HydraMaster direct drive truckmounts are proven to be the most reliable truckmounts on the market.

Ease of Training and Operation: Your training curve is greatly reduced, and you can have newly hired technicians being productive in the field faster.

Security and Noise Reduction: With the CDS or CDS xDRIVE, you can close the doors on your vehicle while running the equipment. Plus, with your vehicle totally locked up, you can operate securely, knowing no one is pilfering around in your vehicle while your technicians are extracting water in a building.

More Room: You have to have room to haul all of your restoration gear. The more gear you can fit in your vehicle, the more you can put on the job. And that means revenue. The CDS and CDS xDRIVE have the smallest footprints of any truckmounts in the industry and will leave you with the most room of any truckmount on the market.

Versatility: Versatility in cleaning and extraction — carpet and upholstery cleaning; hard surface floor cleaning; sidewalk, porch, and entry way cleaning; water extraction; and pressure washing.

Sanitization: You work so hard to sanitize surfaces that have been affected by water intrusion with disinfectants. Have you ever considered the incredibly important sanitizing effects of hot water from your truckmount? Maintaining consistently hot cleaning solution across a textile or hard surface improves the healthfulness of an already compromised indoor environment.

Productivity: Extracting or cleaning a hard or soft surface does require labor to do the job. A truckmount allows you to do it faster and better.

Protects the Contents of Your Van From the Elements: You can close up your van and operate with the doors closed. You don’t have to worry about the contents of your van getting wet, dirty, or being frozen. They are all snug and protected inside your warm, running vehicle.

2018 Legend GT Truckmount: Legendary Performance Updated

Building on Legend Brands’ well-earned reputation for durability and precision engineering, the 2018 Legend GT has ushered in a new era of truckmount performance. The 2018 model delivers improved reliability and easier maintenance for reduced downtime, keeping you cleaning and making money.

You’ll appreciate these updates to the Legend GT:

All-aluminum frame that resists corrosion and provides better vibration dampening than the steel frame used in previous models.

Single-pass tube heat exchanger originally developed for Sapphire Scientific® truckmounts. The Sapphire heat exchanger is much less prone to freeze damage and is less likely to clog from carbon buildup or carpet debris. This further reduces downtime and maintenance costs.

Upgraded drive belt material that delivers improved durability and superior stretch resistance, resulting in less frequent belt tension adjustment and extended durability. These belts are made of the same material used for automobile engine timing belts, which are designed to operate in high temps for long periods of time without stretching or degrading.

Because truckmounts are usually operated inside vehicles, airflow to the engine may not always be ideal. The manufacturer-installed oil cooler on the unit’s 23 HP Kohler gasoline engine provides added protection for this tough operating environment.

Those who valued the previous Legend GT’s performance and dependability will be glad to know that the 2018 Legend GT is equipped with the same reliable Gardner Denver 4MVL positive displacement blower and 1,200 psi General water pump used on earlier models.

When you purchase this latest Legend GT, you’ll earn 10,000 Legend Rewards points to spend on tools, entertainment, electronics, and more — in fact, you can collect points every time you stock up on Prochem or Chemspec cleaning solutions, Prochem or Sapphire accessories, or Dri-Eaz and ProRestore restoration products.

And when you choose the 2018 Legend GT, you’ll have access to the industry’s largest network of North American distributors.

Want the full story? Check out the 2018 Legend GT truckmount specs and videos at LegendGT.legendbrandscleaning.com.

The Ultimate Cleaning System

Aero Tech Manufacturing Inc. takes great pride in producing the highest quality equipment and delivering the performance and flexibility for the ever-changing cleaning and restoration market needs.

For more than 15 years, Aero Tech has been providing technical support and knowledge to ensure we deliver unmatched cleaning performance with the XT from Aero Tech. We engineer greatness into every XT that leaves our manufacturing facility.

Creative engineering blends well with quality construction and continued innovation to create the most powerful cleaning system available today. XT technology just keeps getting better, giving you the power and control needed to save time, conserve fuel and increase your profits.

The XT’s simple design and ease of maintenance make the unit versatile. Whether for cleaning, restoration, large jobs or small, this system is ready and reliable day in and day out.

With heat-as-you-drive technology, true dual-wand capability, deeper vacuum, customized storage and billboard-sized advertising wherever you go, the Aero Tech XT makes dollars and sense.

In addition to the XT’s power, its versatility is a real game changer; wherever your next job takes you, whether a residential or commercial carpet, tile and/or both, the XT offers extreme heat and true dual-wand capabilities.

Additionally, the dual pressure regulators allow for cleaning at two different pressures simultaneously. Have a third guy on a crew? A third connection can be utilized for pre-spray application.

Aero Tech’s direct approach to the market removes the middle man and provides a level of customer service and response needed for today’s busy professionals.

New Features:

5 dB noise reduction

All new 4-stage heating system produces more heat for high-flow, dual-wand cleaning.

XT’s Standard Equipment:

Hydraulic activated transmission PTO

New Helical Tri-Lobe/Sutorbuilt blower, 660 ICFM @ 16” HG and maximum cleaning speed (engine rpm’s) of 1,550 RPM

Water pump, 6 gpm, 1,600 psi max

Last step chemical injection system

7 gallon chemical tank

210 gallon fresh water tank: Stainless steel, round design for added strength and durability (heats as you drive)

New 155 gallon waste tank: Stainless steel, round design for added strength and durability

Electric Vacuum Hose Reel: Stainless steel (400-foot capacity of 2” hose), furnished with 200 feet of hose

Solution hose reel: Stainless steel, (300-foot capacity of 1/4” hose), quantity of two furnished, each with 100 feet of hose

Lint traps: Stainless steel, two each

FRP van body, aluminum flooring

Box fluorescent lighting, three each

Dual wand hookup, 2.5-inch inlet connection

Control panel: Stainless steel, industrial switches, industrial gauges

Digital temperature control.

Quality, Value, and Service Since 1980

The Butler Corporation is a family-owned American business, providing factory direct sales, service, and support to thousands of customers in all fifty United States as well as Bermuda, St. Maarten, Cayman Islands, Puerto Rico, Canada, and various U.S. government agencies worldwide.

Factory-direct communication with our customers is especially appreciated by those who operate their business in remote locations or where dependable local service is not available.

10-Year Warranty*

Every new Butler System is warrantied for 10 years at no additional cost. There are no limitations on machine hours, and the warranty may be transferred at no charge for up to one year.

Warranty coverage includes all major components: The Shaft Drive System, High Pressure Pump, Detergent Injection System, Vacuum/Blower, Heat Exchanger, Fresh Water Holding Tank, Recovery Tank, Vacuum Hose Reel, Pressure-Hose Reel, Holders, Racks, Trays and Shelving, etc.

Buy-Back Guarantee

The Butler Corporation’s Buy-Back Guarantee is an exclusive program that provides customers the opportunity to trade-in or cash-in their 15-year-old or newer Butler System/van at any time during ownership, including while financed or leased.

Customers can choose this easy, convenient alternative to purchase a new or pre-owned Butler System or to receive all the buy-back value in cash.

The trade-in/cash-in value for a used Butler System/van could be as much as 75 percent (or more) of the original purchase price.

Vehicle Selection and Convenience

Convenience, availability, competitive pricing, and ease of financing are why most customers choose from our extensive vehicle selection.

We inventory as many as a hundred or more new and pre-owned vehicles at any one time, including regular and extended length vans, cube vans, and trucks with a variety of optional equipment.

Select vehicles are under warranty by the manufacturer for up to five years/100,000 miles. Pre-owned vehicles are provided with the remaining balance of the vehicle manufacturers’ warranty or by The Butler Corporation’s exclusive pre-owned vehicle warranty.

*Warranty information available upon request. Exclusions, limitations, and disclaimers apply. Made in the USA