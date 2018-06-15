The photo contest winner this month is Tony Grande of Tony G’s Pro Carpet Cleaning in Erie, PA. His company will receive a chemical prize package from Solutions by Steam Pros worth $250. Tony describes this particular job: “This rug was recovered from a fire loss client by a local restoration company that sub-contracts me to clean for them. They thought it might not be worth cleaning, but I said I would test an area to see what could be done. After a thorough vacuuming, I applied my normal enzyme cleaner with a citrus boost, did some light agitation, and then rinsed. I repeated a second time. The results were fantastic and the customer was satisfied.”

For an opportunity to win a chemical prize package from Solutions by Steam Pros (worth $250), send your images and a brief 100-word description on how you obtained your results to Jeff Cross, executive editor, at JeffCross@ISSA.com or 193 Purple Finch Loop, Pataskala, OH 43062. Contest rules available by request.

Did You Know?

Using hairspray to remove ink is an old trick, a thing of the past. Today’s hairspray products contain very little or no alcohol, making it worthless as a solvent.

If a customer calls because of a fresh spill on the carpet, advise them to pour table salt on the wet spill and leave it until you arrive. This way, they don’t grab a consumer spotter from a grocery store and make it worse.