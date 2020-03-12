NORTHBROOK, IL—March 12, 2020—The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the novel coronavirus outbreak a pandemic on March 11, solidifying the current crisis as a focus for the global cleaning industry.

“We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus. And we have never before seen a pandemic that can be controlled at the same time,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Wednesday. CNN reports there are 118,000 cases as of Wednesday night, with more than 4,000 deaths, and the virus has directly impacted every continent except for Antarctica.

On Wednesday, the Global Biorisk Advisory Council® (GBAC), a division of ISSA, produced a critical webinar (part one of a two-part series) entitled “How to Clean and Disinfect for the Coronavirus.” Targeted specifically for the global cleaning industry, it outlines specific steps to follow in response to this crisis.

Part two of the series will take place Friday, March 13, at 12 pm EST and is dedicated to answering many of the 60 questions received during the first webinar.

