The Experience Las Vegas is right around the corner on September 7-9 at the NEW Caesars Forum Convention Center. This industry event will include cutting-edge seminars, informative and timely presentations, NEW educational hands-on demonstrations, and fun networking events throughout the week. To share more about this exhilarating ‘experience,’ Larry Cooper from The Experience Events team sat down with Cleanfax and explained what’s new, what’s back again, and why this event remains one of the largest industry events in the nation year after year.

From a busy trade show floor to industry education, workshops, a flood house, hands-on training, and more, check out what is available to the industry at this event in our EXCLUSIVE interview below.

Click and Watch:

