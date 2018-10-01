NORTHBROOK, IL — CMI, the training and certification arm of ISSA, the worldwide cleaning association, has officially recognized EBP Supply Solutions as its “Associate Training Partner of the Year.”

Brant Insero, CMI’s director of education, training, certification and standards, said the recognition given to EBP is based solidly on the company’s dedication to training.

“They committed themselves to partnering with CMI and ISSA to deliver training solutions for their customers, utilizing the CMI core programs,” Insero said. “They have spent countless hours preparing their trainers, training room, and additional content to make a positive impact on the industry.”

See the related story about CMI’s “Trainer of the Decade”

Stephen Marlin, the marketing manager for EBP, is proud of the recognition and how this helps validate the company’s vision regarding training and education.

“Our training classes always have a mixed level of experience, from beginner to industry veteran. Everyone takes away something new and something they can use on the job,” Marlin said. “We see the results in a number of ways. Our sales reps will go into facilities and see cleaning staff implementing the techniques they learned from CMI training. When we talk to management, we see the numbers of complaints and re-work decreasing. Ultimately, these improvements help lower the overall operational costs, and that’s the biggest benefit to those attending our courses.”

Insero appreciates the value EBP brings to the table. “EBP is a great partner for us, and helps ISSA and CMI stay true to their brand promise of changing the way the world views cleaning.”

EBP recognized years ago that the company could better succeed with partnering products with education. “We recognized that by helping to educate our customers on best practices for product usage and procedure, we could deliver value beyond what is in the box,” Marlin explained. “Our expansion into formal educational courses is really based on our desire to help our customers meet their goals and make them shine.”

The Associate Training Partner of the Year honor will be officially bestowed on EBP at the ISSA Show in Dallas, during a special presentation on Thursday, November 1, in the Education Theater.

About EBP

EBP Supply Solutions is a family-owned business celebrating 100 years, and specializes as a janitorial and foodservice supply distributor headquartered in Milford, CT, with additional warehouses in Cranberry, NJ and Tewksbury, MA.

EBP is noted for its training facility and seminar offerings, and what it brings to any organization looking to improve its cleaning and maintenance operations.