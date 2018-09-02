NORTHBROOK, IL — September 2, 2018 — Cleaning Management Institute (CMI) created history recently, as it named Marion Ivey as its first-ever “Trainer of the Decade.”

The honor, according to CMI’s Director of Education, Training, Certification & Standards Brant Insero, is well-deserved, as Marion has dedicated his life to education and professionalism of the global cleaning industry.

“Marion has worked with CMI for close to 30 years,” Insero said. “That’s an amazing career. He has traveled the world to instruct programs and has touched thousandsof professionals. Marion is the most requested trainer from our customers, and has the highest amount of positive feedback. He is 100 percent professional all the timewith all his work, and lives with the highest amount of integrity every day.”

Ivey has seen many changes in the cleaning industry, and said he’s proud to be part of the process of bringing quality education to all levels of facility cleaning and maintenance, from building service contracting to in-house facility cleaning.

“When I started my teaching career in the cleaning industry, never in my wildest imagination could I ever have predicted how today’s industry would evolve,” Ivey said. “I have observed technological advancement in equipment, materials and supplies. This technology has also created a need for changing basic and advanced work procedures used to clean building surfaces.”

And change has happened, with CMI paving the way and creating advanced systems for cleaning. “I have partnered with the Cleaning Management Institute for 28 years and this has been a journey of educational evolution. CMI’S educational and skilled training programs has always been a positive influence on the cleaning industry. Today, under the leadership and guidance of the ISSA, CMI offer education and training to meet the needs of every segment of industry,” Ivey said.

The Trainer of the Decade honor will be officially bestowed on Ivey at the ISSA Show in Dallas, during a special presentation on Thursday, November 1, in the Education Theater. Other awards, soon to be announced, will be presented during the same program.