The 2018 Cleanfax Carpet Cleaning Survey Report is online and available now for your review. This annual survey, sponsored by Legend Brands, asks industry professionals like you to share business data and experiences in order to compile a big-picture look at the carpet cleaning industry as a whole.

In the report, you’ll find data about business models, locations, services, pricing, challenges, revenue, and more. For example, we learned that franchising among carpet cleaners continues to fall; 91% of companies surveyed are independently owned and operated, with just 9% operating as a franchise. According to the survey, businesses offer a range of services in addition to carpet cleaning, with the most popular being upholstery cleaning at 96.8%. More than 80% of respondents reported a rise in customers choosing some type of hard flooring over carpet. Perhaps this, at least in part, is driving the increase we saw in hard floor services being offered from last year to this year. These are the kinds of industry trends we hope you will find useful to your own business planning.

Take a look at the full report to find out more about what carpet cleaning businesses across the country are doing. What are the most popular cleaning methods? How many owners also work in the field? What services are typically included in the base price of a cleaning service? Where does your business fit into the big picture? These answers and more await you in the pages of the benchmarking survey report. We hope you use this information to help you make important decisions in the new year as you analyze industry trends, pricing strategies, or opportunities to provide a niche service.

The 2018 Cleanfax Carpet Cleaning Survey Report is available to view on our site or in the Cleanfax November/December Digital Issue.