New Jersey’s Minimum Wage to Increase on Jan. 1

October 15, 2024Cleanfax Staff
A gavel and a name plate with the engraving Minimum Wage

New Jersey’s statewide minimum wage will increase by $0.36 to $15.49 per hour for most employees, effective Jan. 1, 2025. The New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development (NJDOL) sets the minimum wage for the coming year based on any increase in Consumer Price Index (CPI) data provided by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

“Aligning the state minimum wage with any increases in the cost of living is a critical step towards economic fairness and security for all New Jersey workers,” said Robert Asaro-Angelo, labor commissioner . “This adjustment fosters a more equitable economy and ensures our workforce can continue to thrive.”

In 2018, the state’s minimum wage was $8.60 per hour, and increasing the minimum wage was quickly identified as a legislative priority. Legislation signed by New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy in February 2019 resulted in the gradual increase of the state’s minimum hourly wage to $15.13 on Jan. 1, 2024 for most employees.

Under the law, the minimum wage rate for employees of seasonal and small employers will continue to increase gradually until 2028 to lessen the impact on those businesses. The minimum hourly wage for these employees will increase to $14.53 on Jan. 1, up from $13.73.

For more information on the state minimum wage, click here.

