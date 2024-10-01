New Crystal Restoration Welcome New Operations Manager

New Crystal Restoration added Diosel Pineda Ocampo as operations manager. Ocampo will bring a wealth of knowledge and hands-on expertise to the company with a solid foundation of 25 years in the construction industry and five years of specialized experience in restoration.

Starting his career in the field, performing extractions and handling mold and sewage remediation, Ocampo quickly advanced through the ranks. After just one year as a technician with his previous company he was promoted to foreman, where he led teams in fire and mold remediation, contents cleaning, and laser cleaning. His remarkable leadership, years of experience, and technical skills soon earned him the role of operations manager.

In his new position, he will oversee field employees, including foremen, and project managers. He will be responsible for managing all projects from water, fire, and mold mitigation; asbestos abatement; and reconstruction. With a focus on commercial properties in the tri-state area where Ocampo will manage multiple projects, ensuring timely completion, client satisfaction, and seamless coordination between crews, insurance adjusters, and clients.

Ocampo’s deep understanding of industry standards is bolstered by certifications from the Institute of Inspection Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC). His fluency in Spanish further enhances communication with a broader range of clients and team members.

New Crystal Restoration is thrilled to welcome him to the team, confident that his proven expertise and leadership will elevate the company’s operations, continuing the tradition of excellence established since 1960.