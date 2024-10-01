New Crystal Restoration Welcome New Operations Manager

October 1, 2024Cleanfax Staff
Diosel Pineda Ocampo

New Crystal Restoration added Diosel Pineda Ocampo as operations manager. Ocampo will bring a wealth of knowledge and hands-on expertise to the company with a solid foundation of 25 years in the construction industry and five years of specialized experience in restoration.

Starting his career in the field, performing extractions and handling mold and sewage remediation, Ocampo quickly advanced through the ranks. After just one year as a technician with his previous company he was promoted to foreman, where he led teams in fire and mold remediation, contents cleaning, and laser cleaning. His remarkable leadership, years of experience, and technical skills soon earned him the role of operations manager.

In his new position, he will oversee field employees, including foremen, and project managers. He will be responsible for managing all projects from water, fire, and mold mitigation; asbestos abatement; and reconstruction. With a focus on commercial properties in the tri-state area where Ocampo will manage multiple projects, ensuring timely completion, client satisfaction, and seamless coordination between crews, insurance adjusters, and clients.

Ocampo’s deep understanding of industry standards is bolstered by certifications from the Institute of Inspection Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC). His fluency in Spanish further enhances communication with a broader range of clients and team members.

New Crystal Restoration is thrilled to welcome him to the team, confident that his proven expertise and leadership will elevate the company’s operations, continuing the tradition of excellence established since 1960.

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

IICRC

IICRC S410 Standard Available for Public Review

News
IICRC

IICRC S900 Standard Available for Public Review

News
Servpro

Servpro Names Brockman as Chief Legal Officer

New Hires and Appointments / News
AI abstract CF

Are You Using AI-Powered Recruitment Tools Inclusively?

Business Management & Operations / Labor / Leadership Tips / News
drinking water in heat

White House Summit on Extreme Heat Calls for New Ideas

Labor / News / Sustainability
Co-CEOs Pete Bell Bryan Michalsky

Cotton Holdings Plans Leadership Transition With Co-CEOs

New Hires and Appointments / News

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Screenshot

Concrete Wars: Go to Battle With Ameripolish on Your Side

CoreLogic Straighttalk 800

Efficiency Meets Innovation: CoreLogic Revolutionizes Water Damage Restoration With Mitigate

ServiceMonster

ServiceMonster: All-in-One Client and Job Management Platform Built for Carpet and Floor Cleaners

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

Polls

Of the following, which is the most challenging stain for you to remove?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...