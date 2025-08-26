New Crystal Restoration Celebrates 65 Years of Service

August 26, 2025Cleanfax Staff
New Crystal Restoration 800x533

This year, New Crystal Restoration is celebrating 65 years of serving the Westchester, New York and tri-state communities. The company, established in 1960 and a trusted name in water and fire restoration, mold remediation, capital improvements, and asbestos abatement, celebrated this milestone in June with an event at Sam’s of Gedney Way in White Plains, New York.

The event incorporated heartfelt speeches and community recognition, with the county executive of Westchester and the Port Chester mayor’s office presenting official proclamations recognizing the New Crystal Restoration legacy.

Second-generation owner Lisa Cordasco, New Crystal Restoration’s president, shared insights on her father, Lou Cordasco, who founded the company. She reflected on New Crystal Restoration’s evolution from a local fire cleanup team to a full-service restoration and capital improvement provider.

“It’s an honor to carry forward my father’s legacy and grow this business with integrity, heart, and innovation,” Cordasco said.

New Crystal Restoration credits its success to the relationships it built with the community over its six and a half decades of service and will continue to look ahead in embracing innovation and remaining a leader in restoration.

