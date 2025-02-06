New Crystal Restoration Celebrates 65 Years in Business

This year, New Crystal Restoration, Port Chester, New York, will celebrate a remarkable milestone, 65 years of serving the Westchester and tristate communities with unparalleled dedication and expertise. Established in 1960, New Crystal has become a trusted name in water and fire restoration, mold remediation, capital improvements, and asbestos abatement. As Westchester County’s oldest restoration company, New Crystal Restoration takes immense pride in its history, people, and contributions to the communities it serves.

Founded by Louis Cordasco Sr., and on the principles of quality, trust, and innovation, New Crystal has remained steadfast in its commitment to delivering exceptional service. Over the decades, New Crystal has navigated industry changes, embraced new technologies, and earned accolades, including being named the 2024 Best Commercial General Contractor.

In 2008, Lisa Cordasco and Rosemary Cordasco, daughter and daughter-in-law to Louis Sr., stepped in as CEO and CFO and New Crystal blossomed as a women-owned business. New Crystal Restoration represents resilience and forward thinking leadership, which has allowed us to thrive and adapt to evolving industry needs to include being a leader in green-technology for the restoration industry.

“Our services have grown over the years, but our mission remains unchanged: to restore properties and provide peace of mind to our clients,” Lisa said.

From handling water, fire, and mold restoration to managing capital improvements and asbestos abatement, New Crystal Restoration has tackled every challenge with integrity and expertise. With our team’s certifications, considerable experience and genuine empathy, we ensure we consistently meet and exceed industry standards and client expectations.

Our success would not be possible without the trust and loyalty of our clients. From property managers and contractors to insurance adjusters and building owners, we’re grateful to be the go-to partner for those who need restoration and improvement solutions.

New Crystal Restoration’s legacy is built not only on the projects we complete but, on the relationships, we’ve nurtured along the way. We are proud to have played a role in restoring homes, businesses, and lives after unexpected disasters.

As New Crystal celebrates its 65th anniversary, the company also look ahead. New Crystal is committed to continuing the tradition of excellence while embracing innovation to meet the challenges of tomorrow. Whether it’s introducing new services, forging new

partnerships, or expanding its reach, New Crystal’s goal is to remain the trusted leader in restoration for decades to come.