NADCA Announces Scholarships for Fall Technical Conference

The National Air Duct Cleaners Association (NADCA)—also known as the HVAC Inspection, Cleaning, and Restoration Association—has announced a scholarship program for its 2023 Fall Technical Conference that will take place September 7–9 at the Embassy Suites in Grapevine, Texas.

Scholarships are available for first-time attendees only, and NADCA membership is not required. If selected, scholarship recipients will receive one complimentary registration to the Conference.

“On behalf of NADCA’s Membership Committee and Fall Technical Conference Committee, I’m excited to announce these scholarship opportunities for first-time attendees of our Fall Technical Conference,” said Jodi Araujo, NADCA’s Chief Executive Officer. “Education and training are core values, and we hope these scholarships will provide an opportunity for deserving duct cleaning technicians to experience all the technical education and hands-on training offered at Fall Tech.”

The scholarship program is sponsored by Sunbelt Rentals. Applications must be submitted by Thursday, August 10.

To learn more about the conference, see NADCA to Host Fall Technical Conference in Texas.