NADCA to Host Fall Technical Conference in Texas

The National Air Duct Cleaners Association (NADCA)—also known as the HVAC Inspection, Cleaning, and Restoration Association—recently announced that its 2023 Fall Technical Conference will take place September 7–9 at the Embassy Suites in Grapevine, Texas, just outside of Dallas.

NADCA’s Fall Technical Conference is an annual event that provides education to air duct cleaning technicians throughout every stage of their careers. It features hands-on training that immerses attendees into real-world scenarios to develop practical expertise and skills. Technicians will work with tools, equipment, and technologies specific to the HVAC cleaning, inspection, and restoration industry.

“What’s special about Fall Tech is that attendees learn by doing. This conference encourages technicians to roll up their sleeves and get actively involved in the learning process by working directly with the tools, equipment, and technologies that are used daily in our industry,” said Jodi Araujo, CEM, NADCA CEO. “With hands-on training, technicians dive right into the action, and develop expertise and technical skills that can be applied directly to day-to-day job tasks.”

“Attendees also will experience our always-popular virtual reality training,” Araujo continued. “Technicians can put on a headset and virtually enter a mechanical room in a commercial facility or an environment typical of a residential setting, effectively gaining another great experience to fine-tune their skills and learn new tips and tricks they can take back to the job site.”

In addition, technicians seeking Air Systems Cleaning Specialist (ASCS) or Certified Ventilation Inspector (CVI) certifications will have the opportunity to participate in the pre-conference training course and take the exam for both certifications on-site.

The event also will offer a robust educational program, with sessions led by industry experts, as follows:

Advanced Track Sessions

Combustible Dust: What to Look for and How to Manage Hazards

HVAC System Inspections and Assessments

Air HandlerRestoration and Maintenance

HavingIndustrial Hygienists on Your Side (Panel Discussion)

Client Acquisition and Customer Development

Technician Track Sessions

HVAC 101: Residential Systems

HVAC 101: Commercial Systems

Customer Service

Safety in HVAC System Work

General Sessions

Damage Control: How to Make the Best of Bad Situations

Tech Talk Panel: A Discussion on the Latest Trends in Technology and Gear

Ask the Expert Panel: General or Specific Questions Answered by Experts

Teamwork Makes the Dream Work: Working Together Makes Everyone Better

“NADCA’s Fall Technical Conference is known for dynamic and interactive training sessions,” Araujo said. “It’s an incredible opportunity to actively and collaboratively engage with the subject matter, and learn to put theory into practice while gaining valuable experience along the way.”

Exhibits are an integral part of a complete educational experience, and the newest and most innovative products will be on display at this year’s conference. Exhibits will feature an assortment of products, equipment, and services provided by leading suppliers of the HVAC inspection, cleaning, and restoration industry.

To register or learn more about the event, including a detailed program agenda, visit NADCA’s Fall Technical Conference web page.