More Companies Committed to Validated Emission Targets

April 22, 2026Cleanfax Staff
CO2

New data from Science Based Targets (SBTi) shows globally corporate climate target-setting continued to grow strongly in 2025, with a 40% increase in companies with validated targets during the past year.

Validated targets refer to ​decarbonization and emissions reduction goals developed ​by the SBTi, which provides a framework ⁠for companies to establish and validate these ​targets.

By the end of 2025, 9,764 companies had validated science-based targets. Over the same period, the number of companies with validated net-zero targets grew even faster, rising by 61%.

Key report findings include:

  • A 40% increase in companies with validated science-based targets in 2025.
  • Asia is the fastest-growing region (+53%), now expanding at a scale comparable to Europe.
  • Strong sectoral growth led by healthcare, information technology, and materials. The healthcare sector grew 76% year-over-year in science-based targets.
  • Europe accounts for the highest number of companies with targets overall, at 49% of all targets, followed closely by Asia at 36%, and then North America at 11%.

Japan continued to lead as the territory with the highest total number of companies with validated targets, with 2,091 at the end of 2025, followed by the United Kingdom (1,363) and the United States (943).

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