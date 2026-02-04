MidSouth Cleaning and Restoration Association Marks 50 Years of Industry Leadership

MidSouth Cleaning and Restoration Association (MCRA) is celebrating its 50th anniversary, commemorating five decades of service to the cleaning and restoration industries across the Southeast.

Founded in 1976 as the Mid-South Professional Cleaners Association, MCRA was established to promote education, ethical standards, and collaboration among industry professionals. Midsouth is also one of the founding shareholders of IICRC. Over the years, the association has evolved alongside the industry, expanding its mission to equally represent both cleaning and restoration specialists and officially rebranding as MCRA in 2023.

MCRA will recognize its anniversary at the March 12-13 Regional Meeting in Greensboro, North Carolina, with special programming, member spotlights, and historical reflections, and honoring the individuals and milestones that shaped the Association’s legacy.

As it looks to the future, MCRA remains dedicated to supporting education, leadership development, and a strong professional community for cleaning and restoration professionals throughout the mid-south region.